US accuses Sudan military of using chemical weapons in civil war

The Sudanese military recently used chemical weapons in its civil war against the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, The New York Times reported Thursday.

US officials told the Times that the weapons were deployed in remote parts of Sudan, but many are worried that the weapons could eventually be used in the country’s densely populated capital of Khartoum.

The revelation comes shortly before Washington is set to announce sanctions against Sudan’s military chief Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan for war crimes, including the indiscriminate bombing of civilians and using starvation as a weapon.