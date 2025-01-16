US accuses Sudan military of using chemical weapons in civil war

The News
The Sudanese military recently used chemical weapons in its civil war against the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, The New York Times reported Thursday.
US officials told the Times that the weapons were deployed in remote parts of Sudan, but many are worried that the weapons could eventually be used in the country’s densely populated capital of Khartoum.
The revelation comes shortly before Washington is set to announce sanctions against Sudan’s military chief Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan for war crimes, including the indiscriminate bombing of civilians and using starvation as a weapon.
Know More
Sudan’s civil war, which began in April 2023, has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with more than 150,000 people dead and 11 million displaced, as the country faces one of the worst famines in decades.
The US has already sanctioned RSF members and determined that the rebel group has committed a genocide in the war. But sanctioning al-Burhan would be a “significant move,” the Times wrote, since many consider him Sudan’s de facto leader.
Aid groups are worried that sanctioning the Sudanese government could lead to retaliation, further restricting supplies to areas that are currently at risk of facing famine.