The Senate’s new power duo is John Fetterman and Katie Britt

When Katie Britt was looking for a Democratic partner on legislation that subjects undocumented immigrants accused of theft to stricter deportation standards, she didn’t have to look far.

John Fetterman, the onetime liberal favorite turned envelope-pushing Pennsylvania senator, also happens to be one of her best friends.

“It’s just a slam dunk,” Fetterman told Semafor of his snap decision to back the Alabama Republican senator’s bill. “She didn’t have to twist any arms or do any convincing. She was like: ‘hey, you know, would you?’ And I’m like, ‘yeah, 100%.’”

Republicans were bracing for Democrats to block a bill that immigration advocates warn risks busting the budget and sweeping up undocumented people who are simply accused of crimes, even if charges aren’t filed. Yet Fetterman’s quick endorsement of Britt’s bill turbo-charged its support among Democrats, who are fully aware of the GOP’s recent political advantage on the issue.

The Britt-led Laken Riley Act is now on the precipice of passage; if it does become law, President-elect Donald Trump can hold a bipartisan signing ceremony soon after his inauguration.

The genesis of that moment is smaller-scale than a Democratic Party looking to abandon its 2017-era “resistance” and try to work with the GOP on some bills. It’s a new breed of bipartisan alliance compared with the gangs of Joe Biden’s presidency. Fetterman and Britt came into office with their hands clean of the Senate’s recent political wars; now they are trying to put their own stamp on the place.

They make for an odd couple: She’s peppy and put-together while he prefers dry humor and leisurewear. Senators call themselves “friends” on the floor all the time, often with a touch of irony while flamethrowing each other over disagreements.

Britt and Fetterman are different.

“It’s real,” said Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., who came into the Senate with them two years ago and is close with both.

Fetterman and Britt’s families hang out together. There’s a group text chain among John Fetterman, his wife Gisele, Katie Britt and her husband Wesley, a former football player whom Fetterman refers to as “The Big Unit.” In text messages, he even types a “™” next to it, to make sure people know he bestowed the nickname.

The two senators shared dingy office space in the Dirksen Senate office building after they were sworn in. This year, they shared an appearance on Fox News.

“I love her husband. And you know they love my wife,” Fetterman said. It’s been that way, he added, “from the first time we met at orientation.”