The Senate’s new power duo is John Fetterman and Katie Britt

The News
When Katie Britt was looking for a Democratic partner on legislation that subjects undocumented immigrants accused of theft to stricter deportation standards, she didn’t have to look far.
John Fetterman, the onetime liberal favorite turned envelope-pushing Pennsylvania senator, also happens to be one of her best friends.
“It’s just a slam dunk,” Fetterman told Semafor of his snap decision to back the Alabama Republican senator’s bill. “She didn’t have to twist any arms or do any convincing. She was like: ‘hey, you know, would you?’ And I’m like, ‘yeah, 100%.’”
Republicans were bracing for Democrats to block a bill that immigration advocates warn risks busting the budget and sweeping up undocumented people who are simply accused of crimes, even if charges aren’t filed. Yet Fetterman’s quick endorsement of Britt’s bill turbo-charged its support among Democrats, who are fully aware of the GOP’s recent political advantage on the issue.
The Britt-led Laken Riley Act is now on the precipice of passage; if it does become law, President-elect Donald Trump can hold a bipartisan signing ceremony soon after his inauguration.
The genesis of that moment is smaller-scale than a Democratic Party looking to abandon its 2017-era “resistance” and try to work with the GOP on some bills. It’s a new breed of bipartisan alliance compared with the gangs of Joe Biden’s presidency. Fetterman and Britt came into office with their hands clean of the Senate’s recent political wars; now they are trying to put their own stamp on the place.
They make for an odd couple: She’s peppy and put-together while he prefers dry humor and leisurewear. Senators call themselves “friends” on the floor all the time, often with a touch of irony while flamethrowing each other over disagreements.
Britt and Fetterman are different.
“It’s real,” said Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., who came into the Senate with them two years ago and is close with both.
Fetterman and Britt’s families hang out together. There’s a group text chain among John Fetterman, his wife Gisele, Katie Britt and her husband Wesley, a former football player whom Fetterman refers to as “The Big Unit.” In text messages, he even types a “™” next to it, to make sure people know he bestowed the nickname.
The two senators shared dingy office space in the Dirksen Senate office building after they were sworn in. This year, they shared an appearance on Fox News.
“I love her husband. And you know they love my wife,” Fetterman said. It’s been that way, he added, “from the first time we met at orientation.”
Know More
Fetterman and Britt are navigating similar challenges, albeit in different parties and under different circumstances. Britt said Fetterman showed “courage” by racing to support her bill.
“To be the first Democrat to step out and say, ‘we need to do something,’ I think has been tremendous,” Britt told Semafor in a separate interview. “I have no doubt that it has helped build the momentum that we’re seeing today. And certainly without it, even if that momentum had built, it certainly would have been much slower to occur.”
More than that, Fetterman and Britt’s partnership could preview a way for both parties to work together, at times, in the Trump era: It’s a bond based not just on legislation, but the highs and lows of life itself.
For Fetterman, those lows came not long after he first met Britt. Fetterman checked into Walter Reed hospital to treat his post-stroke depression — and Britt went there to visit her relatively new friend, as did Welch.
“For him to trust me enough to be in that space with him at Walter Reed, I always want to be worthy of that trust,” Britt said.
Fetterman’s move to join Britt’s Laken Riley Act also adds a new chapter to his eclectic narrative as a senator. He also clicked with Trump during a recent Mar-A-Lago visit, cementing Fetterman as the Senate’s leading Democratic contrarian after the exit of big personalities like Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema and Jon Tester.
“John’s got a unique ability that Democrats need more of, to use plain language to speak ... and I think it would serve us well to pay attention to what he says and how he does it,” Welch said.
Britt is working plenty of bipartisan angles, too. She’s been arranging meetings between Trump’s Cabinet members and Democrats she thinks might be open to considering a yes vote.
“Of course, you know, John has been one of those,” she said.
The View From The Other Side(s) of the Aisle
Fetterman’s effect on his own party is obvious: His vocal support for the Israeli government during its war in Gaza sparked progressive opposition and won him unexpected GOP fans. His visit with Trump instantly went viral. His allegiance to his hoodie and shorts get-up is now legendary.
Republicans are wondering where exactly that all goes.
“Senator Fetterman has been quite a surprise,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who hopes the Pennsylvanian can help “break the monolithic Democratic response to whatever Republicans want to do.”
Britt’s effect has been more subtle but crucial: A senior aide turned senator, she wants to restore the atrophying legislative muscles of the Senate, on everything from spending bills to considering amendments.
Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., recalled traveling with Britt and other senators to Japan last year, when he found himself on a hike with her discussing why the Senate never votes on amendments.
Their conversation came full circle this week when Coons proposed amendments to Britt’s bill. He was directed right to her to discuss them: “Leadership has really empowered her to run this bill.”
“I take her seriously as a senator. And other senators should too,” Coons said. He got a vote on an amendment, though Britt and every other Republican voted against it.
Burgess’s view
It’s clear to me that Fetterman and Britt have an enduring bond. What it means for the Senate beyond the Laken Riley Act is less obvious.
Many Republicans view Fetterman as swayable on votes but doubt his ability to bring others along with him; the final votes on this immigration bill will partly reflect his ability to do that. And while Democrats like and respect Britt, they wonder how willing she is to get out of her party’s comfort zone.
That said, it’s indisputable that having a steadfast ally in the other party is beneficial for the senators — and the institution itself.
“It’s good to have friends in the Senate,” said Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill.