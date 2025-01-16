The New York Times rethinks political endorsements

The New York Times is continuing to consider the future value of political endorsements.

The paper has already dropped local endorsements, and the newsroom is buzzing about another potential, more radical wave of changes.

Opinion leader Kathleen Kingsbury dismissed some of the rumors, and ruled out the paper eliminating its editorial board altogether. But she acknowledged that the Times is continuing to reconsider its future endorsements of political candidates.

“We’re in the process of considering ways to modernize endorsements, and while we’re excited about the ideas we’re discussing, there’s nothing substantive to say about it yet,” she said.