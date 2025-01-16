Defense contractor L3Harris CEO Kubasik makes appeal to Musk and Ramaswamy

The head of one of the biggest US defense contractors is making an appeal to Trump’s budgetary hatchet men, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Chris Kubasik, CEO of L3Harris, said the military needs to streamline and centralize its purchasing and reduce accounting standards for contractors.

Kubasik’s letter to the new Department of Government Efficiency, the quasi-official group tasked with cutting federal spending, is a model for corporate executives seeking policy changes from the incoming administration. It blends praise for Trump with specific deregulatory requests and language designed to appeal: “Make America’s national defense ecosystem great again,” Kubasik writes.

“It feels like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity here for change,” Kubasik told Semafor in an interview. “With the openness and the transparency of the [incoming] administration and the desire for change and reform, it didn’t take long internally for us to say, ‘We have to get to the DOGE.’”