Israel accuses Hamas of ‘reneging’ on parts of Gaza ceasefire deal

Israel on Thursday accused Hamas of backtracking on parts of the recently announced Gaza ceasefire deal, saying it would delay a Cabinet vote on the agreement.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Hamas was trying “to extort last-minute concessions” while Hamas denied reneging on the agreement, the BBC reported.
At least 81 people have been killed in Gaza in the last 24 hours.
Netanyahu is under pressure from far-right allies, with two key parties “bitterly opposed to any deal,” the Financial Times reported.
The brokered ceasefire and hostage-release deal is expected to include a six-week pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas, as well as the return of the remaining hostages held in Gaza in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israel, though the details are yet to be announced.