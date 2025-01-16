Investor interest in defense grows

Investor interest in the defense sector — shunned either because of a long-held assumption of movement toward peace, or over environmental, social, and governance (ESG) concerns — is on the rise.

Asset managers debuted 15 defense-focused funds in the Asia Pacific last year, compared to six in the prior four years overall, the Financial Times reported. India, South Korea, and Australia saw the most launches across the region, after governments in all three countries boosted defense spending budgets.