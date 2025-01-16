Ideological extremes are growing in the US, new survey finds

Republicans and Democrats are pulling further apart, new Gallup research suggests, as the share of Americans who identify as moderate has declined over time.

Among Republicans, 77% described themselves as conservative in 2024, including 24% who said they were very conservative — both of which are highs since Gallup started polling the question three decades ago. Meanwhile, 55% of Democrats identified as liberal, including 19% who reported being very liberal — also both highs.

Overall, 37% of respondents described themselves as conservative and 25% as liberal; 34% say they’re moderate, down from a high of 43% in the 1990s.

A separate Gallup survey out today found that the Republican Party held a slight edge in party affiliation for the third year in a row in 2024, as voters went to the polls to elect Donald Trump.