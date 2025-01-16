Events Newsletters
Ideological extremes are growing in the US, new survey finds

Morgan Chalfant
Morgan Chalfant
Jan 16, 2025, 7:13am EST
politicsNorth America
Supporters listen as Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump addresses the crowd during a campaign rally in Houston, Texas.
Callaghan O’Hare/Reuters
Title icon

The News

Republicans and Democrats are pulling further apart, new Gallup research suggests, as the share of Americans who identify as moderate has declined over time.

A chart showing political ideology identification among US adults in 2024, with a majority identifying as moderate or conservative.

Among Republicans, 77% described themselves as conservative in 2024, including 24% who said they were very conservative — both of which are highs since Gallup started polling the question three decades ago. Meanwhile, 55% of Democrats identified as liberal, including 19% who reported being very liberal — also both highs.

Overall, 37% of respondents described themselves as conservative and 25% as liberal; 34% say they’re moderate, down from a high of 43% in the 1990s.

A separate Gallup survey out today found that the Republican Party held a slight edge in party affiliation for the third year in a row in 2024, as voters went to the polls to elect Donald Trump.

