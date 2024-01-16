Art by women is soaring in value as buyers seek to rewrite history

Value of works by late women artists soars as buyers seek to ‘rewrite history’

Sources: Artnet , The Guardian , Artsy

Private and institutional buyers are looking to “rewrite chapters in art history,” by reevaluating the works of deceased women artists, according to Artnet — a history in which paintings by women fetch only a tenth of the price of those by men, and only 1% of works in the U.K.’s National Gallery are by women.

The late painter and printmaker Joan Mitchell led the women’s rankings after her auction revenue almost doubled to $130 million last year, boosted by a landmark sale that made her the highest-selling female abstract expressionist in history. Meanwhile, the late American modern artist Lee Krasner’s revenue jumped nearly three times from $3.7 million to $9 million. Deceased women artists have been garnering more attention in the art market in recent years, Artsy wrote, as collectors and museums discuss why they were overlooked across the 20th century – while household names such as Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol thrived.