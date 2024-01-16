Venezuela announces rare economic growth of 5%

Venezuela’s economy grew by more than 5% in 2023, according to President Nicolás Maduro, who said growth would reach 8% this year. This marks the nation’s first economic expansion in the last decade — apart from a pandemic bounceback in 2022. Venezuela has been battered by a prolonged economic crash that saw inflation in the triple digits and contributed to an exodus of millions.

Last year’s expansion was driven largely by the easing of U.S. sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry. The sanctions relief, which the U.S. agreed to in exchange for free and fair elections later this year, is slated to last until April. The Venezuelan government expects a 27% increase in income from the state-owned oil company in 2024, estimating that oil income alone would cover more than half of the nation’s total spending this year.