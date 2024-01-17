USAID to spend millions to counter lead poisoning

In Davos, Samantha Power, the administrator for the U.S. Agency for International Development, will announce new steps to reduce lead exposure among children, including a $4 million investment in programs in countries like India and South Africa, according to an announcement shared first with Semafor.

Additionally, Power will announce that USAID is joining the Global Alliance to Eliminate Lead Paint, a joint initiative from the World Health Organization and United Nations that advocates for lead paint laws. Other U.S. government agencies, like the Environmental Protection Agency, are members of the group, but USAID says it will be the first bilateral development agency to join.

Power will make the announcement Wednesday during an appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where she is leading a discussion on the threat of lead poisoning with government officials from Georgia and Tanzania and a representative from McKinsey’s global health institute.