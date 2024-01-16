North Korea abandons unification goal with South Korea amid heightened tensions

All eyes are on the Korean peninsula as tensions flare to new heights between the North and South.

Pyongyang this week tested its first solid-fuel hypersonic missile, designed to travel five times the speed of sound and evade missile defense systems, after months of launching new technology including a spy satellite. On Tuesday, the country shut down its reunification agencies, a sign that leader Kim Jong Un is no longer interested in pursuing peaceful dialogue with Seoul.

Conflict between the North and South may prove to be a key security issue in 2024, with elections taking place in both South Korea and the United States.