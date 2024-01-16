Nigerian fintechs prepare for central bank’s new licensing regime

Nigerian fintech executives are braced for a regulatory overhaul by the central bank which will push for tighter controls to battle a persistent fraud problem.

Yemi Cardoso, Nigeria’s central bank governor, announced plans last November to comprehensively review licenses granted to financial institutions, particularly those in “the technology-driven payment services sector.” Cardoso, who became Nigeria’s central bank governor last September, said operators under the bank’s purview have the duty to ensure they are licensed for services they offer, effectively ending startups’ previous free rein to float products before regulators caught up.

Details of the new requirements remain under wraps. “We are yet to be notified of any regulations,” Babatunde Obrimah, chief operating officer of the Fintech Association of Nigeria, told Semafor Africa on Tuesday. The bank would typically share its proposal with the group for input before a final draft is produced, Obrimah said, hoping “the new management will still accord us this privilege.”

As they await the bank’s guidance, fintech operators say they are exploring options to address a fraud problem that increased 277% within the first half of 2023, costing deposit-taking institutions 9.7 billion naira. The fintech group — whose members include over three dozen commercial banks, startups, and advisory firms — plans to announce its progress on developing a decentralized fraud-prevention platform before the end of March, Obrimah said.

Uzoma Dozie, chief executive of digital bank Sparkle and chair of the group’s committee of CEOs, told Semafor Africa the platform’s key feature is information sharing on “suspected and suspicious customers,” without infringing on data privacy rights.