Turkey detained an Israeli soccer player over his support for hostages

Tensions are flaring between Turkey and Israel after Ankara detained an Israeli soccer player Monday for honoring Israeli hostages trapped in Gaza. Sagiv Jehezkel, who plays for the Turkish club Antalyaspor, returned to Israel after being detained by Turkish police on Sunday for allegedly inciting public hatred. Antalyaspor also dismissed him from the team.

The news comes days after the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) barred Israel’s ice hockey team from competing in select upcoming international competitions, citing security concerns. Cricket South Africa also demoted Jewish captain David Teeger for the U-19 World Cup, citing safety risks over potential protests after he praised Israeli soldiers.

Israeli artists and athletes are increasingly being excluded from global events amid the Israel-Hamas war, prompting some comparisons to Russia’s widespread sporting and cultural boycott after its Ukraine invasion.