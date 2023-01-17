Who is Genaro Garcia Luna, the Mexican ex-official at the center of a US corruption trial?

The mastermind behind Mexico's anti-drug efforts

Once the head of Mexico's FBI equivalent, Garcia Luna served as minister of public security under former President Felipe Calderon, from 2006 to 2012.

He was largely responsible for carrying out Calderon's militarized response against the country's powerful drug cartels. He was also instrumental in coordinating tactics and resources between Washington and Mexico City.

After he left office, Garcia Luna moved to Miami where he used Florida-based shell companies to acquire a multimillion dollar property and a yacht, and to pay for private school education for his children, prosecutors allege.

The charges

Authorities arrested Garcia Luna in Dallas in 2019 and charged him with conspiring to traffic cocaine into the U.S.

Later, during the trial of drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, a Sinaloa cartel member revealed he had handed a briefcase to Garcia Luna with millions of dollars in cash in exchange for the cartels to continue business as usual.

Prosecutors subsequently charged Garcia Luna with bribery, alleging that he would tip off cartels about potential arrests, allowing some members to walk free if caught, and sometimes assisting the gangs to carry out attacks against rivals.

He faces life in prison if convicted. Garcia Luna has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial

Because of Garcia Luna's critical role in the "war on drugs," and his former ties with both Mexican and U.S. leaders, many security analysts believe the trial has the potential to implicate high-profile figures on both sides of the border, The Guardian reports.

As many as a dozen former cartel members are expected to take the stand as witnesses, prosecutors said, which could reveal the inner workings of systematic corruption under the previous presidential administrations, the New York Times reports.