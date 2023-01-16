Two breakthroughs in the fight against aging

Scientists have been studying the mechanisms of aging for decades. In recent years, attention has fallen on the “methylation” of our DNA. DNA is made up of four building blocks:, the nucleotides cytosine, guanine, adenine, and thymine. As we age, the cytosines change, chemically, adding a little group of atoms called a methyl group. The percentage of methylated cytosines in our DNA tracks our age remarkably accurately.

But the methylation clock may be doing more than tracking: It may be causing aging. All cells in our body start out as stem cells. The chemical environment they find themselves in tells them which genes to turn on or off, so that they specialize as brain cells, or liver cells. There are four genes called Yamanaka factors which, if turned on, tell the cell to revert to stem cells. It’s been shown that this “resets” the methylation clock, and, it’s theorized, could slow or reverse aging.