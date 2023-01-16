Sony is releasing a new pair of Walkmans and Japanese audiophiles can’t contain their excitement

On Twitter, Sony’s Japanese music blog, Love Music, published several posts announcing the news.

“I’m planning on saving up so I can buy this,” one user tweeted.

In a campaign for the more affordable Walkman of the two, NW-A300, Sony interviewed Japanese voice actor and singer Aki Toyosaki about her longstanding relationship with the music player.

Like many Japanese audiophiles, Toyosaki said that she started using a Walkman as a tween, collecting different editions as Sony released them. Now, as a working professional, she says the Walkman is essential to her work.

“I organize work-related sound bites that have not been released yet and put them on my Walkman,” Toyosaki said.