Women worked 7 paid hours less than men per week in 2022 because of unpaid labor

Women worked on average about seven paid hours per week less than men in 2022, according to a new worldwide report from the UN's International Labour Organization.

"The fewer hours that women spend in paid employment compound the already large gender gaps in employment rates," the report stated. "The unequal burden of unpaid work that falls on women hence impacts not only their participation in the labour market but also their hours of work when they are employed."

The gap between men and women's working hours varied vastly in different regions around the world.