Here's the awkward New Year's video that led to the resignation of Germany's defense minister

In the video posted to social media on Dec 31, Lambrecht's voice can barely be heard over the sound of celebratory fireworks going off in the background as she talks about the war raging in Ukraine and the world's challenges while reflecting on 2022.

She went on to say that for her, the war was linked with "many special impressions" and “many many encounters with interesting, special people."

The video quickly made headlines in German media and was seen as tone deaf and insensitive, given the severity of the war. Politico EU said the video "was likely the tipping point" for Lambrecht, causing even fellow Social Democratic Party members to distance themselves.