Fans rave over the new live-action adaptation of 'The Three Body Problem'

Despite numerous adaptations of the sci-fi trilogy, including an animated 15-part series released on BiliBili last month, Chinese fans have shown that their interest in Three Body hasn’t waned.

The series, which aired on state broadcaster CCTV, Tencent Video, and Migu Video on Sunday, quickly became the most popular show on Chinese video platforms within an hour of release, according to Maoyan, an app that analyzes entertainment data. Viewership data has not been made public.

The next three episodes will only be available to Tencent Video subscribers.

