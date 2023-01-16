Semafor Davos Daily: Deglobalization or reglobalization?

Welcome to Day 1 of Davos 2023.

You may be wondering why you’re here in Davos (or, worse, reading a Davos newsletter from some warmer spot). What’s the point of globalization’s annual trade show as the old global order unravels?

The forum has just the answer for this: more Davos.

This year’s obsession may be artificial intelligence, and its most enthusiastic participants are so-called middle powers like India and the Philippines. But the buzzword is reglobalization. That’s the subject of Ian Bremmer’s panel at 8:30 Tuesday morning, featuring academic-du-jour Adam Tooze.

We at Semafor have some of the same challenge, building a new global news organization at a moment stories and interest are more global than ever — but as economic ties are fraying and reshaping.

In this daily newsletter, we’ll hope to answer some of the same questions about Davos and about the world it hopes to affect.

Among the most closely-watched characters: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to present a tough and assertive new vision for Europe. And Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will have the opportunity to signal that the surprising pivot back toward engagement is real, or to walk it back.

Also: Are you wearing boots? Wear boots! The sidewalks are still a mess.

— Ben Smith, Steve Clemons, Liz Hoffman