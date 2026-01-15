Events Email Briefings
US talks with Denmark, Greenland end in stalemate

Jan 15, 2026, 6:42am EST
People walking in Nuuk, Greenland.
Marko Djurica/Reuters

Denmark said the US still plans to “conquer” Greenland, after tense talks in Washington failed to reach a breakthrough.

US President Donald Trump has not let up on his intention to annex the self-ruled Danish territory, saying in recent days “one way or the other, we’re going to have Greenland.” France, Germany, and Norway agreed to contribute troops to a Denmark-led military force in Greenland, and Europe and the US said they would establish a high-level group to discuss its future.

But fundamental disagreements remain: Denmark’s foreign minister dismissed Trump’s suggestions that Greenland is “covered with Russian and Chinese ships,” while acknowledging the need to boost NATO’s Arctic defense as Moscow and Beijing boost activity in the region.

Tom Chivers
