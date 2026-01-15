Events Email Briefings
Trump threatens to invoke Insurrection Act amid Minnesota protests

Jan 15, 2026, 5:19pm EST
A protesting community member attempts to protect themselves as federal agents fire munitions and pepper balls
Ryan Murphy/Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to deploy the military in the state of Minnesota to quell widespread protests over an immigration crackdown.

Trump’s threat to invoke the Insurrection Act — days after a federal agent fatally shot a US citizen in Minneapolis, and hours after another immigration officer wounded a man — reflects the president’s emboldened push for military intervention both at home and abroad.

From Venezuela to Minnesota to Iran, Trump is remaking “the borders of American state power, collapsing the foreign and the domestic in a single domain of impunity,” Equator magazine argued, by redirecting legal authority and institutional power to assert dominance.

Poll data on US immigration policy approval
J.D. Capelouto
