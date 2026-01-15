Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Trump says ‘killing’ in Iran has stopped

Jan 15, 2026, 6:38am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
US President Donald Trump.
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

US President Donald Trump said “the killing has stopped” in Iran, though he warned that Washington was still weighing military action against the country.

Thousands of people are reported to have been killed in the weeks-long protests, and Trump has vowed to support demonstrators, saying help was “on its way.” Tehran has threatened the US with reprisals were it to be attacked, alongside conciliatory signals, including the suspension of a protester’s execution.

Washington’s Gulf allies — including several of Iran’s own rivals — have also pushed against a US military intervention, warning that the ripple effects would undermine regional security and damage their reputations as havens for foreign capital, The New York Times reported.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD