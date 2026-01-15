Trump says ‘killing’ in Iran has stopped

US President Donald Trump said “the killing has stopped” in Iran, though he warned that Washington was still weighing military action against the country.

Thousands of people are reported to have been killed in the weeks-long protests, and Trump has vowed to support demonstrators, saying help was “on its way.” Tehran has threatened the US with reprisals were it to be attacked, alongside conciliatory signals, including the suspension of a protester’s execution.

Washington’s Gulf allies — including several of Iran’s own rivals — have also pushed against a US military intervention, warning that the ripple effects would undermine regional security and damage their reputations as havens for foreign capital, The New York Times reported.