Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Machado gives Trump her Nobel at White House meeting

Jan 15, 2026, 5:21pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado meets with US senators on Capitol Hill in Washington
Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado’s meeting with Donald Trump at the White House Thursday didn’t appear to shift the US president’s approach to Caracas’ leadership.

Machado said she gave Trump her Nobel Peace Prize as she pushes for a democratic transition in Venezuela, but the White House “made clear it was a courtesy meeting,” The Wall Street Journal wrote.

Trump has pursued a two-track strategy of outreach to the opposition, while also pressuring — and at times praising — Caracas’ interim leader, Delcy Rodríguez. Both she and Machado are fighting to convince Trump… that they are the right people to lead,” El País wrote.

The power struggle comes as US forces on Thursday seized another sanctioned oil tanker in the Caribbean.

J.D. Capelouto
AD