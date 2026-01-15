Events Email Briefings
India’s exports hold up despite steep US tariffs

Jan 15, 2026, 5:15pm EST
Technicians work on the assembly line in a solar manufacturing hub in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi.
Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

India’s exports narrowly ticked up in December while its shipments to the US fell just 1% despite steep US tariffs, new data showed.

India’s trade deficit widened but remains “under control,” as the country pivoted to China and Africa to diversify trading partners, an ING researcher wrote, noting that electronics have especially bolstered India’s exports.

While some local media hailed the figures as proof that “the fear of Trump’s tariffs has dissipated,” an Indian economics professor argued the data masks deeper vulnerabilities: Regional economic divisions are quickly emerging, as the country’s South and West manufacture high-tech exports, while the North produces low-value agricultural goods and remains disconnected from global supply chains.

J.D. Capelouto
