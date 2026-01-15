Global CEOs plan to keep spending on AI

Global CEOs expect spending on AI to double in 2026, as they remain confident about their investments paying off, a survey found.

A BCG poll of 2,360 business leaders found that 94% of CEOs plan to continue investing in AI even if there are no immediate returns on their outlay in 2026. Their optimism is largely driven by the rapid development of AI agents — tech that can take autonomous action on a user’s behalf — the report said.

The findings were not uniform, however: CEOs in India and China were more bullish on their AI investments than their counterparts in the US, UK, and Europe, many of whom said they were partly investing in AI to “avoid falling behind.”