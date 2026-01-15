Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Defense stocks surge on rising calls for militarization

Jan 15, 2026, 6:47am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Ukrainian Armed Forces stand next to Javelin anti-tank missile systems.
Stringer/Reuters

Global defense stocks have soared in recent weeks, with nations racing to boost arms inventories as geopolitical tensions rise.

US President Donald Trump’s calls for a more than 50% increase to his country’s military budget have lifted the valuations of domestic firms, with Lockheed Martin rising 15% so far this year.

European arms companies have also been buoyed by a growing focus on the continent on defense spending, with the EU set to unveil its own security strategy this year, Euractiv reported.

The geopolitical unrest sparked by Washington’s capture of Venezuela’s leader, and Trump’s vows to take control of Greenland, has sent arms manufacturers’ stocks soaring elsewhere, too, with a Korean firm’s market cap jumping by 40% this year.

A chart showing the stock price performance of US and European defense companies.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD