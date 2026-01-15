Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

China opens antitrust probe into travel giant Trip.com

Jan 15, 2026, 5:31pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Employees work at a network operating center of an online travel firm Ctrip.Com International Ltd at its headquarters in Shanghai, during a government-organized media tour, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, China.
Aly Song/Reuters

China’s antitrust watchdog opened a probe into travel giant Trip.com, part of Beijing’s campaign to stamp out aggressive competition that drives down prices.

The investigation is a “warning shot” to businesses accused of abusing their strong market positions, Trivium China analysts wrote. Trip.com, whose shares plummeted Thursday, has fielded allegations of lowering hotel prices to undercut rivals; China’s food delivery platforms that waged a race-to-the-bottom price war are facing similar scrutiny.

The probes don’t signal a return to the era of tech crackdowns that shook investor confidence five years ago, a Reuters columnist noted, partly because they’re not driven by founders falling out of grace with Beijing. “That makes Chinas antitrust regime more predictable.”

Chart showing one-year Trip.com stock performance
J.D. Capelouto
AD