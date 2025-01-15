Ramaswamy eyeing Ohio governor’s race

Vivek Ramaswamy would consider an appointment to replace JD Vance in the Senate if it was offered — but is setting himself up for a gubernatorial run in Ohio and vastly prefers seeking that office, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The co-leader of Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency is angling to succeed his home state’s term-limited Gov. Mike DeWine, even as DeWine weighs a Senate replacement for Vance. Ramaswamy’s interest in running for governor was apparent at a town hall in September, when he quipped to attendees that he was “a little more inclined” to run after the idea received strong applause.

“His plan has been to rack up successes at DOGE and then run in a wide-open field in Ohio,” one person familiar with the matter told Semafor.

Ramaswamy met with DeWine over the weekend, and the Washington Post reported that Trump supports installing his onetime presidential primary rival in the Senate. But both people underscored to Semafor that while Ramaswamy would consider the opportunity if DeWine chose him, he’s long planned to go the gubernatorial route.

And Trump is said to support either the Senate seat or governorship for Ramaswamy, one of the people said.

A spokesperson for Ramaswamy declined to comment.