Gallup Survey: Most people don’t know they’re using AI in their everyday apps

Despite the widespread talk about AI, a new study reveals that most people don’t know the digital products they’re using are backed by AI — similar to how one might not know all the ingredients in their takeout dinner. Nearly all Americans use products that contain AI on a weekly basis, but 64% don’t realize it, according to a survey released today by Gallup and AI investor Telescope. The results indicate AI hasn’t permeated the general public as quickly as it has advanced in recent years.

Surveyors asked 4,000 US adults whether they used AI-enabled products in the last week, and separately, which products they used — including Siri, Google Maps, Instagram, Netflix, and eBay. Only one-third acknowledged engaging with AI, despite 99% saying they accessed at least one of these AI-enabled apps and websites.

Most respondents recognized that personal assistants like Siri and Alexa use the technology, but that’s less the case for weather apps, map providers, and streaming services. Even as businesses shout their work towards AGI to shareholders and the media (hello there), the less snazzy AI capabilities — algorithms, predictive analytics, advertising optimization — are quietly infiltrating every product Americans use.