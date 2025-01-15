Events Newsletters
Gallup Survey: Most people don’t know they’re using AI in their everyday apps

Rachyl Jones
Rachyl Jones
Jan 15, 2025, 2:34pm EST
tech
A chart including a survey of people about their everyday use of AI.
Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters
The News

Despite the widespread talk about AI, a new study reveals that most people don’t know the digital products they’re using are backed by AI — similar to how one might not know all the ingredients in their takeout dinner. Nearly all Americans use products that contain AI on a weekly basis, but 64% don’t realize it, according to a survey released today by Gallup and AI investor Telescope. The results indicate AI hasn’t permeated the general public as quickly as it has advanced in recent years.

A chart including a survey of people about their everyday use of AI.

Surveyors asked 4,000 US adults whether they used AI-enabled products in the last week, and separately, which products they used — including Siri, Google Maps, Instagram, Netflix, and eBay. Only one-third acknowledged engaging with AI, despite 99% saying they accessed at least one of these AI-enabled apps and websites.

Most respondents recognized that personal assistants like Siri and Alexa use the technology, but that’s less the case for weather apps, map providers, and streaming services. Even as businesses shout their work towards AGI to shareholders and the media (hello there), the less snazzy AI capabilities — algorithms, predictive analytics, advertising optimization — are quietly infiltrating every product Americans use.

Notable

  • In October, Meta announced it would bring new AI editing tools to advertisers, including the ability to animate photos and extend the perimeter of a video. The features build upon Meta’s existing AI tools, including the ability to generate images for ads.
  • Netflix used AI to recreate Winston Churchill’s voice in its recent documentary “Churchill at War.”
