Last-ditch Biden effort to curb Chinese tech ambitions targets chip sales

The US unveiled measures Wednesday aimed at stopping blacklisted Chinese firms from accessing advanced chips.

The new rules encouraging chipmakers including TSMC and Samsung to more diligently scrutinize customers, follow an incident in which TSMC-made chips were secretly diverted to a blacklisted Huawei company.

The regulations follow a flurry of last-minute measures from the Biden administration to curtail China’s tech ambitions: The US this week finalized rules to effectively ban Chinese cars, and restricted chip sales to much of the world, hoping to cut off Beijing’s access.

But the actions against China may boost the incoming president more than Biden’s legacy, one expert told Reuters: “He’s giving Trump a lot of leverage.”



