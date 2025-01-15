Events Newsletters
Key US inflation metric cools, in welcome news for markets

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Jan 15, 2025, 11:01am EST
businessNorth America
People shop in a supermarket.
Lucy Nicholson/Reuters/File Photo
The News

US inflation ticked up in December, but a key metric measuring only “core” costs cooled, in welcome news for markets.

In the last inflation report of President Joe Biden’s term, the core consumer price index — which excludes the often-volatile food and energy prices, making it a better indicator to many economists — eased for the first time in six months.

While inflation remains above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, the cooling boosted expectations of an interest rate cut this year, leading US bond yields to drop after a surge at the start of the year sparked global economic worries.

The latest data could relieve pressure on overseas bond markets, too, analysts said: UK yields also tumbled Wednesday.

