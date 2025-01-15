Israel and Hamas agree to temporary Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal: Biden

Israel and Hamas agreed to a temporary ceasefire deal, multiple outlets said Wednesday, an achievement that US President Joe Biden hailed as the result of months of “intensive diplomacy.”

“Today, after many months of intensive diplomacy by the United States, along with Egypt and Qatar, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage deal. This deal will halt the fighting in Gaza, surge much needed-humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, and reunite the hostages with their families after more than 15 months in captivity,” Biden said in a statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office had earlier said the details of an agreement were still being finalized. The reported agreement will put a pause on 15 months of intense fighting between the Palestinian militant group and Israeli forces after Hamas launched a terrorist attack on Israel killing more than 1,200 people and taking 251 hostage on Oct. 7, 2023. Since then, more than 46,000 people have died and more than 1.9 million people displaced in Gaza.

The apparent breakthrough in negotiations in Doha comes just days before US President Joe Biden leaves the White House and Donald Trump is inaugurated. Trump posted on social media following the reports that a deal to return hostages had been reached and they would “be returned shortly.”

Any deal would need to be approved by a vote in the Israeli cabinet.