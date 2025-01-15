Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Armed conflict poses biggest threat to world in 2025, say global leaders

Mizy Clifton
Mizy Clifton
Jan 15, 2025, 8:46am EST
North America
A view of a logo during the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland.
Denis Balibouse/File Photo/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Armed conflict poses the greatest threat in 2025, according to findings by the World Economic Forum released Wednesday ahead of its yearly gathering in Davos, Switzerland.

Out of more than 900 global leaders across business, politics, and academia surveyed, 23% said state-based armed conflict was ”most likely to create a material crisis on a global scale″ this year, amid ongoing wars in Ukraine, the Middle East, and Sudan.

Extreme weather events were the second-most common risk highlighted, followed by geo-economic confrontation, and misinformation and disinformation.

AD

From conflicts to climate change, we are facing interconnected crises that demand coordinated, collective action,” said Mark Elsner, Head of the Global Risks Initiative. “Renewed efforts to rebuild trust and foster cooperation are urgently needed. The consequences of inaction could be felt for generations to come.”

A bar chart showing the top 10 risks selected by global leaders surveyed
AD
AD