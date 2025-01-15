Armed conflict poses biggest threat to world in 2025, say global leaders

Armed conflict poses the greatest threat in 2025, according to findings by the World Economic Forum released Wednesday ahead of its yearly gathering in Davos, Switzerland.

Out of more than 900 global leaders across business, politics, and academia surveyed, 23% said state-based armed conflict was ”most likely to create a material crisis on a global scale″ this year, amid ongoing wars in Ukraine, the Middle East, and Sudan.

Extreme weather events were the second-most common risk highlighted, followed by geo-economic confrontation, and misinformation and disinformation.

″From conflicts to climate change, we are facing interconnected crises that demand coordinated, collective action,” said Mark Elsner, Head of the Global Risks Initiative. “Renewed efforts to rebuild trust and foster cooperation are urgently needed. The consequences of inaction could be felt for generations to come.”