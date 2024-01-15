Palestinians will rule post-war Gaza, Israeli defense minister says

Palestinians will govern the Gaza Strip after the war, Israel’s defense minister Yoav Gallant said Monday, just hours after what Israeli authorities called a “multiple car-ramming” terror attack north of Tel Aviv left one person dead and several others injured.

“Palestinians live in Gaza and therefore Palestinians will govern it in the future,” Gallant said at a press conference. “The future Gaza government must grow out of the Gaza Strip.”

His comments came after the 100th day of the Israel-Hamas war. Gallant has previously said that Israel will not exercise control over Gaza, and that Palestinian players will be responsible for it.

Earlier on Monday, police arrested two suspects from the West Bank for allegedly stealing cars and running over pedestrians in the city of Ra’anana. It’s unclear if Hamas played a role in the attacks.

While attacks in Israel have been rare, the country remains on edge more than three months after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack sparked the war, with Hamas this weekend releasing chilling videos that appeared to threaten the lives of the remaining hostages.