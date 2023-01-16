A top anti-Putin activist gets priced out of Davos

Browder’s longstanding role at Davos has been to raise issues many of its attendees would like to ignore, the presence of brutal and autocratic governments and their connections to the businesses and nonprofits that populate the event.

In the 2000s, Browder noted, the World Economic Forum would regularly roll out the red carpet for Russian leaders and give them a platform to promote investment in Russia.

“I started to go there specifically to publicly challenge the government officials at the forum for asking people to invest in Russia, and to tell everybody how dangerous that was, and what a criminal place it was so that they would avoid it,” he said.

In 2011, Browder confronted Russian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov at a public session. He asked how Shuvalov could promote Russia as a safe and credible investment when Browder, once the largest investor in Russia, had become victim of a corruption scheme and seen his lawyer arrested, tortured and killed. In future sessions, the Russians still got the platform but they eventually took no questions at all and eventually made the sessions off the record.

This year, Russian oligarchs, corporations and political leaders were not invited to the WEF. There will be no Oleg Deripaska party overflowing with magnums of Dom Perignon and buckets of caviar capping off the week. But Browder won’t be there either.

Nonetheless, this week Browder is meeting with various world officials, media, and global influencers to make the case that $350 billion in frozen Russian central bank assets should be provided to Ukraine for its needs.

And the forum’s indifference to the activist may prove his point. Browder has written two books, Red Notice and just last year Freezing Order, detailing the complex corruption scheme inside Russia that has enveloped and coopted institutions in other countries, including the U.S., and the longstanding public indifference to their actions. The Russians are now barred from Davos, but Browder’s loud denunciations of the system still aren’t particularly welcome.