Time well spent? Workday study finds workers waste time fixing AI mistakes

Using AI is saving employees time, but it’s more complicated than that. AI tools are speeding up work for most people, who report saving between one and seven hours of work each week. But nearly 40% of the saved time is spent on rework — like rewriting, fact-checking, and correcting errors — according to a new study by Workday.

This finding rings true for me. I spend more time verifying a query through multiple sources, or asking AI to organize data in tables, but then having to confirm each cell’s value is correct.

To some extent, this is part of the new world order: We are increasingly managing our own AI assistants. As AI becomes integrated into our jobs, our everyday tasks are morphing. But while AI can help us work faster, the expectations for accuracy and accountability don’t change. Until tech companies can improve their track record on hallucinations and getting the facts right, that trust gap will remain, and workplaces won’t be able to capture the full value of AI technology.