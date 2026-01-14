US evacuates Qatar military personnel as Trump weighs response to Iran

The US began evacuating military personnel from a key Qatar air base on Wednesday as Washington weighs its response to Iran’s deadly crackdown on anti-government demonstrations.

While President Donald Trump has suggested he will “help” protesters, he claimed Wednesday that Tehran has no plans for executing those detained, despite Iran’s judiciary signaling otherwise.

So far, Trump has not offered details of a potential US response, but “unpredictability is part of the strategy,” a Western military official told Reuters.

“All the signals are that a US attack is imminent, but that is also how this administration behaves to keep everyone on their toes.”