Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

US banks push back on Trump’s call for a 10% credit card rate cap

Jan 14, 2026, 5:32pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
The New York Stock Exchange
Chip East/File Photo/Reuters

Donald Trump’s call for credit card companies to cap interest rates at 10% weighed on markets and sparked pushback from major lenders.

The US president’s populist push — which comes as banks reported mixed earnings Wednesday — threatens a blistering stock rally, as investors eye possible threats instead of celebrating the prospect of limitless gains.

Nobody in banking thinks it’s going to be beer and skittles forever,” one finance attorney said.

“It’s a messy intersection of politics and banking policy.” Citigroup’s CFO warned of a “deleterious impact on the economy,” while Bank of America’s CEO cautioned over “unintended consequences.”

At least one firm is heeding Trump’s call: Bilt, known for offering rewards on rent payments, unveiled new cards with a 10% interest rate cap.

One year stock performance of major banks
J.D. Capelouto
AD