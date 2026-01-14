Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Uganda blocks internet access ahead of general election

Jan 14, 2026, 6:42am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, leader of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, and his wife Janet arrive for his final rally ahead of the general election, in Kampala, Uganda.
Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters

Uganda blocked internet access ahead of this week’s presidential election, as octogenarian Yoweri Museveni seeks to extend his four-decade rule.

Authorities in Kampala said the blackout would prevent the “weaponization of the internet” ahead of Thursday’s vote, but critics say the move is intended to weaken potential protests if the election results are contested.

Though opposition candidate and pop singer Bobi Wine has built a large following among Uganda’s young population, experts say Museveni — who has ruled with an iron fist since 1986 — looks set to win a seventh presidential term. Regardless, Wine has vowed to fight on: “They’ll see me broken but they’ll never see me give up,” he told The New York Times.

A chart showing Uganda’s freedom of expression index scores.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD