Trump sends mixed signals as administration weighs Iran strikes

Updated Jan 15, 2026, 5:37am EST
Demonstrators march in solidarity with Iranian protesters in Washington
Demonstrators march in solidarity with Iranian protesters in Washington. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The Trump administration is sending mixed signals on Iran as President Donald Trump weighs potential strikes over ongoing protests.

After days of heightened rhetoric, Trump suddenly softened his tone on Wednesday, saying that the US had been told that Iran had halted its killing of protesters and will not move forward with reported execution plans.

The US president offered few details, but said that “very important sources on the other side” had told him the news. “I hope it’s true, who knows,” he added.

Trump said this even as reports indicated he is growing increasingly convinced he should intervene in Iran, where the estimated number of deaths is in the thousands.

One senior administration official told Semafor earlier Wednesday that people “do not see diplomacy as a realistic option.”

Meanwhile, the US evacuated some military personnel from a base in Qatar in a sign of potential action.

Shelby Talcott
