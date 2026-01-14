Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

The Shōwa-era nostalgia of Japan’s coffee shops

Jan 14, 2026, 5:20pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
The exterior of a kissaten.
John S Lander/LightRocket via Getty Images

Young Japanese nostalgic for the country’s Shōwa era are opening their own traditional coffee shops, called kissaten.

The number of kissaten peaked in 1981, falling from more than 155,000 to roughly 60,000 in 2021, All Japan Coffee Association estimates, as legacy owners have aged out and retired.

The shops’ resurgence is powered by young people who seek out their warmth-radiating velvet interiors and welcoming atmosphere. To the younger generation, kissaten offer both a chance to slow down amid Tokyo’s bustle and — many new clientele will admit — capture Instagrammable decor.

“Passing a kissaten on to a younger owner while preserving its interior may be possible,” one owner told The Japan Times. “But passing on its original spirit is very difficult.”

Brendan Ruberry
AD