South Africa’s AGOA uncertainty still looms

The US House of Representatives voted to extend the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), but analysts are uncertain if South Africa will remain eligible after the bill makes its way through the Senate.

South Africa, Africa’s biggest economy and one of AGOA’s largest beneficiaries, has been in conflict with Washington on a variety of geopolitical and diplomatic issues, but tensions have notably escalated under the Trump administration, which has claimed without evidence that South Africa has enabled a “genocide” of its minority white population.

“South Africa has been on the chopping board a few times recently so the chances of it remaining eligible are unclear,” said Kholofelo Kugler, a nonresident scholar at Washington’s Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Last November US Senator John Kennedy filed an AGOA extension bill that explicitly called for the removal of South Africa from the 25-year-old preferential trade pact. That bill, which landed during a US government shutdown, did not get very far but could set the tone for negotiations in the Senate.

South Africa’s inclusion remained “50-50,” said Witney Schneidman, a former US deputy assistant secretary for African Affairs. “There are strong headwinds against inclusion,” he said. “But with more than 500 US companies present in South Africa and an administration whose Africa policy is based on trade, not aid, there is a strong argument for its ongoing inclusion.”

AGOA has allowed dozens of sub-Saharan African countries tariff-free access to the US market for certain products including fuel, agricultural goods, and textiles. For several countries, including Ethiopia, Kenya, and Lesotho, it underpinned textile trade with the US, and the deal’s expiration in September plunged thousands of factory workers into uncertainty.