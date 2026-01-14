Exclusive / Progressive group backs Mamdani ally in key NY race

The progressive group Justice Democrats is endorsing Claire Valdez, a New York state assemblywoman and former union organizer, to replace retiring Rep. Nydia Velázquez, D-N.Y., according to an announcement shared with Semafor.

The Democratic primary for the deep-blue seat also includes Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, himself an avowed progressive — but the 36-year-old Valdez is more closely allied with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a fellow democratic socialist. She was the sole elected official to join Mamdani’s initial campaign launch; if she prevails in the primary, Valdez would likely operate as his closest ally in Congress as Democrats search for a way forward after their 2024 defeats.

“Claire’s deep roots in the labor movement are desperately needed in a Congress and Democratic Party overrun by corporate interests and billionaire greed,” Justice Democrats Executive Director Alexandra Rojas said in a statement.