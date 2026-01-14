Exclusive / Masdar eyes renewables in the US despite Trump policies

The rollback of renewable energy policies in the US under the Trump administration “is not good for business,” the CEO of Masdar said in an interview, but with billions to invest and a willingness to be patient for returns, the Abu Dhabi renewable energy giant is looking to pick up struggling wind and solar assets in the world’s largest economy.

“I am not a big fan of anyone who comes in and [makes a] retroactive change, because when I made my investment, I made my investment based on a certain set of criteria, certain sets of rules and policy,” Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi told Semafor. “This electron is the backbone of any economy. That is not going to change, and that business that we built is not designed to be built and expire in one year.”

Still, “we love the US,” Al Ramahi said, and Masdar “wants to deploy more capital there.”

Masdar — which owns a 50% stake in California renewables developer and operator TerraGen — would consider buying assets “on the East Coast” that are struggling as a result of recent subsidy cuts, as a “complement” to TerraGen’s high concentration of wind and solar power in the West, Al Ramahi said.