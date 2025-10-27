Abu Dhabi’s 24/7 solar project is preparation for AI demand

On a stretch of desert within view of a camel racetrack and protected land for ancient dunes — where fighter jets from the Al Dhafra Air Base occasionally zip by overhead — Abu Dhabi renewable energy firm Masdar has begun construction on the world’s largest solar-and-battery power project.

The first solar panels were installed last week to supply, with help from battery storage, uninterrupted clean energy to the grid, as the UAE capital prepares for a surge in demand from AI data centers.

Chinese suppliers, offering cost competitiveness and cutting-edge hardware, will deliver the majority of the project: State-owned PowerChina will provide engineering and construction expertise; Jinko Solar and JA Solar will supply the solar panels; and BYD is supplying the batteries, Masdar’s COO Abdulaziz Alobaidli told Semafor in an interview.

Masdar plans to send at least 10 Emirati employees to China to work with BYD to train to maintain the systems being installed, according to Alobaidli, who is keen that the workers become fluent in the engineering skills needed. “I’m even pushing them to learn Mandarin... I want them in the factories, not offices.”