Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Metal prices hit record highs on geopolitical uncertainty, Fed threats

Jan 14, 2026, 5:26pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
UK gold bullion bars and coins are displayed at Baird & Co in Hatton Garden in London
Hiba Kola/File Photo/Reuters

The price of gold, silver, copper, and tin all hit fresh highs on Wednesday, as investors rushed for safe havens amid concerns over geopolitics and the independence of the US Federal Reserve.

“There is no precedent that I can remember in 20 years” for all four to peak simultaneously, a commodities analyst told the Financial Times.

The specter of US military intervention in Iran following Nicolás Maduro’s ouster in Venezuela, coupled with the Trump administration’s probe into the central bank chair, has created an unusual physical metal stockpile in the US and set “the metals market on fire,” CNN wrote.

While gold is a traditional haven asset, it’s rare for base metals like copper and tin to be driven by geopolitical fears.

Chart showing metal price change
J.D. Capelouto
AD