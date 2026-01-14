Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Iranians sidestep internet blackout with SpaceX’s Starlink

Jan 14, 2026, 6:41am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
The aftermath of protests in Iran.
IRIB via WANA(West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Iranians are seeking, with some success, to bypass the regime’s internet blackout amid the country’s deadliest protests in years. 

The country’s walled-off web is supposed to prevent citizens from seeing non-approved content, but is leaky, and during the recent unrest, Tehran tried to cut off access altogether. Iranians, though, have found ways around it, notably SpaceX’s Starlink, whose direct-to-satellite broadband is hard to block; there are thousands of Starlink receivers in Iran.

The government is trying to jam it, with some success, Ars Technica reported, while the Elon Musk-owned company is trying to bypass those measures. SpaceX has reportedly made Starlink access free in Iran, and US President Donald Trump has asked Musk to work on boosting Iranians’ internet access.

Tom Chivers
AD