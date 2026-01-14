Iranians sidestep internet blackout with SpaceX’s Starlink

Iranians are seeking, with some success, to bypass the regime’s internet blackout amid the country’s deadliest protests in years.

The country’s walled-off web is supposed to prevent citizens from seeing non-approved content, but is leaky, and during the recent unrest, Tehran tried to cut off access altogether. Iranians, though, have found ways around it, notably SpaceX’s Starlink, whose direct-to-satellite broadband is hard to block; there are thousands of Starlink receivers in Iran.

The government is trying to jam it, with some success, Ars Technica reported, while the Elon Musk-owned company is trying to bypass those measures. SpaceX has reportedly made Starlink access free in Iran, and US President Donald Trump has asked Musk to work on boosting Iranians’ internet access.