Greenland PM rejects joining the US

Greenland’s prime minister said the self-ruled territory would not join the US, and would instead remain part of Denmark despite Washington’s threats of annexation.

In response to Jens-Frederik Nielsen’s comments, US President Donald Trump said “that’s going to be a big problem for him.” Despite polls showing the vast majority of Greenlanders are against becoming part of the US, Trump has repeatedly vowed to take over the territory, which, if he got his way, would make it Washington’s biggest-ever land acquisition.

The diplomatic spat came ahead of today’s high-stakes meeting in Washington between the foreign ministers of Greenland and Denmark, the US secretary of state, and the US vice president, Bloomberg reported.