Europe steps up its Greenland military presence amid Trump pressure

Denmark and allied European countries are sending troops to Greenland, as President Donald Trump pushes for a US takeover of the autonomous territory.

The increased military presence comes as Greenlandic and Danish ministers said that “fundamental disagreement” remains with Washington after their “frank” conversation with top US officials in the White House on Wednesday.

They agreed to create a high-level group to discuss Greenland’s future, as Europe scrambles for deals that lean toward “conciliation over confrontation with Trump,” Politico wrote.

Trump has also demanded Denmark eradicate Russian and Chinese influence in the Arctic, and while he overstated their Greenland presence, Danish intelligence suggests Beijing and Moscow are looking to expand activities there.